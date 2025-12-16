Dramatic Dashcam Footage Shows Horror Moment Before Sydney Rampage

Dramatic new dashcam video captured a brave, unarmed couple trying to wrestle a rifle from one of the Bondi Beach gunmen. Soon after, they were dead, believed to be two of the first victims in an Australian massacre that has shocked the world.

The couple, Boris Gurman, 69, and Sofia Gurman, 61, were killed on Sunday night after confronting one of the attackers during the mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, their family said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Footage shows Boris grappling with a shooter beside a silver hatchback.

Dashcam footage shows Boris Gurman heading towards the Bondi Beach gunmen. 9 News

The dashcam owner, identified only as Jenny, told Reuters: “An elderly man by the roadside did not run away—instead, he charged straight toward the danger, using all his strength trying to wrestle away the gun and fighting to the death.”

The footage shows Boris Gurman coming together with one of the Bondi Beach gunmen. He and his wife, Sofia, were killed, along with 13 others, and one of the gunmen. 9 News

The couple’s relatives said in their statement that the Gurmans had “been married for 34 years,” with their 35th anniversary due in January, and that they were proud to have seen footage showing Boris “courageously attempting to disarm an attacker in an effort to protect others.”

The family added: “While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness.”

Their bravery follows that of another hero bystander, Ahmed Al Ahmed, 43, who was filmed grappling with one of the gunmen before being shot.

Another hero, Ahmed Al Ahmed, disarmed one of the gunmen on Bondi Beach. X

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC it was a “great honor” to meet the “true Australian hero” when he visited him in the hospital on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) speaking with police about the horrific terror incident. Hilary Wardhaugh/Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images

Police say the shooting was carried out by father and son Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, with the older man killed at the scene and the younger one hospitalised under guard.