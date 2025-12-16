Dramatic Photos Show Arrest of Rob Reiner’s Son

The shocking public arrest of Rob Reiner’s son hours after the grisly murder of his parents has been revealed by authorities in a series of pictures.

The LAPD Gang Unit released dramatic photos of the Sunday night arrest of Nick Reiner in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The 32-year-old has been booked on suspicion of the murder of his parents, director Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

LAPD arrest Nick Reiner on Sunday night. LAPD Gang and Narcotics

The bodies of the director, 78, and wife, 68, were found at their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.

Although the faces in the photo are blurred, Nick Reiner is seen being handcuffed by officers. He was detained near a Metro station approximately 15 miles from the Reiner family home in California. He is being held without bail, according to the LAPD, and has been moved to Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown L.A., according to ABC News.

LAPD arrest Nick Reiner on Sunday. LAPD Gang and Narcotics

Reiner, a screenwriter, was located with the help of the U.S. Marshal Task Force, Page Six reported.

The tragic attack on the Reiners on Sunday came after an argument at the Brentwood property on Sunday night, according to TMZ. Reiner and his wife got into a “very loud argument” with their troubled son at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before the attack.

LAPD arrest Nick Reiner on Sunday night. LAPD Gang and Narcotics

Nick co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie about his struggles with addiction, and his father directed the film.

“I was never angry,” Rob told People of Nick’s bouncing between homelessness and rehab. “I felt bad for him, and I didn’t know what to do to help—and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do.”

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: (L-R) Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend "Being Charlie" AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Adela Loconte/WireImage) Adela Loconte/WireImage

Nick was just 14 when his parents discovered he had a drug problem. He previously revealed that it was around his 15th birthday, in 2008, that they first placed him in a rehabilitation facility.

Donald Trump has been criticized after a bizarre Truth Social post in which the president said Reiner had died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner arrive at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Asked about the reaction to the post at the White House on Monday, Trump did not apologize for his words but rather doubled down on insults towards the slain director.

“Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” the president said.

“The Russia hoax, he was one of the people behind it. I think he hurt himself career-wise; he became like a deranged person—Trump Derangement Syndrome—so I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.”