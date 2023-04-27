Dramatic Scenes as Ed Sheeran Copyright Accuser Collapses in Court
EMERGENCY SITUATION
R&B Singer Ed Townsend’s daughter—who is suing Ed Sheeran for allegedly copying her father’s 1973 co-written hit with Marvin Gaye, Let’s Get it On, with his 2014 song Thinking Out Loud—collapsed in court Wednesday during the federal copyright trial. Kathryn Townsend Griffin, who was wearing a beige coat with the word “Dignity” spelled on the back, suddenly fell as a music-expert was being cross-examined, according to the Daily Mail, and it took several people to help her up. She ultimately needed to be stretchered out of the building. Townsend Griffin’s lawyer said that it was caused by a pre-existing medical condition, but did not go into details. Sheeran has denied that he copied the work—and on Tuesday said he would be “quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that.”