Dramatic Video Shows Gymnasium Collapsing in Massive Earthquake

A dramatic video showed more than a half-dozen people sprinting for cover in a Taiwanese gymnasium on Sunday, after a reported 6.9 magnitude earthquake caused the roof to abruptly collapse. Amazingly, there were no initial reports of injuries inside the gym. The earthquake caused damage and disruptions in other areas of Taipei, including train car derailments, a collapsed 7-11 convenience store, and a car that “fell off a damaged bridge,” according to Reuters. The vehicle's occupants were transported to a hospital. Taiwan has previously suffered from deadly quakes, including a 6.4 magnitude incident in 2016 that killed over 100 people.