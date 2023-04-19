CHEAT SHEET
Draymond Green Suspended Over Sabonis Chest Stomp
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been slapped with a one-game suspension after he stepped on the chest of Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced late Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ loss to the Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Sabonis slipped and fell, grabbing Green’s ankle, with Green trying to break free from Sabonis’ grip before stepping on his chest. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement. Green will serve his suspension for Game 3 on Thursday night. Sabonis is also questionable for the game after suffering a bruised sternum, the Kings announced Tuesday.