Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely: Report
FUTURE IN JEOPARDY
The NBA is suspending Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green indefinitely following a bizarre incident Wednesday night in which he appeared to take a swing at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić, striking him in the face. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news. In an interview following the incident, Green insisted it was an accident, saying: “[Nurkic] was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him … As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. I didn’t intend to hit him.” This isn’t the first time Green has gotten himself in trouble with physical altercations—he’s been ejected three times this season and 19 times in total over the course of his career, the most among active players, according to CBS Sports.