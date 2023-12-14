CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely: Report

    FUTURE IN JEOPARDY

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic

    Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports/Reuters

    The NBA is suspending Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green indefinitely following a bizarre incident Wednesday night in which he appeared to take a swing at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić, striking him in the face. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news. In an interview following the incident, Green insisted it was an accident, saying: “[Nurkic] was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him … As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. I didn’t intend to hit him.” This isn’t the first time Green has gotten himself in trouble with physical altercations—he’s been ejected three times this season and 19 times in total over the course of his career, the most among active players, according to CBS Sports.

    Read it at ESPN