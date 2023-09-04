‘Dream Weaver’ Singer Gary Wright Dead After Health Battle
‘EXCEPTIONAL TALENT’
Singer Gary Wright, best known for his hit “Dream Weaver,” has died at 80, his son Justin Wright told TMZ. A Broadway actor as a child, Wright later moved to England where he played keyboard on former Beatle George Harrison’s album, All Things Must Pass. Wright soon made his own name as a solo artist, pioneering the synthesizer in songs like “Dream Weaver.” Wright died on Monday, after living with Parkinson’s disease and dementia for approximately five years, said his son. Wright’s Parkinson’s developed over the last year and according to Justin, Wright was unable to move around or speak. Fellow musicians memorialized Wright after his passing. “Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable,” singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop wrote on Twitter. “His legacy will live on for many years to come.” A rep did not immediately respond to comment when contacted by The Daily Beast.