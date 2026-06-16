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Whether you have children, pets, or just don’t enjoy the manual labor of mopping and vacuuming with old-school models, investing in a solid robot vacuum and mop is a major game-changer—and time saver. Unfortunately, many automatic robot vacuums and mops don’t deliver the same suction power and precision as handheld models, which makes choosing the right one essential. Another downside? They can be expensive—especially if you want one that actually does the cleaning for you. Enter Dreame’s D30 Ultra CE Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is currently 20 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day’s official kickoff next week (June 23 to June 26).

Dreame D30 Ultra CE Robot Vacuum and Mop With Auto Dust Emptying Down From $500 Shop At Amazon $ 400