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Whether you have children, pets, or just don’t enjoy the manual labor of mopping and vacuuming with old-school models, investing in a solid robot vacuum and mop is a major game-changer—and time saver. Unfortunately, many automatic robot vacuums and mops don’t deliver the same suction power and precision as handheld models, which makes choosing the right one essential. Another downside? They can be expensive—especially if you want one that actually does the cleaning for you. Enter Dreame’s D30 Ultra CE Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is currently 20 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day’s official kickoff next week (June 23 to June 26).
The innovative smart vacuum and mop is designed with automatic dust emptying, 25,000Pa Vormax suction, a DuoScrub mopping system, and smart Pathfinder technology, which means you don’t have to follow it around to make sure it’s working. Plus, the mop-vacuum hybrid is equipped with smart object detection technology that prevents it from running over your cords, slippers, and... even pets. If you’ve ever owned a robot vacuum and were disappointed by the level of babysitting you had to do to get it to work, this is the device to add to your lineup—especially while it’s $100 off.