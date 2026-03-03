Dreamliner Engine Fire Forces Emergency Slide Escape at LAX
A cross-country trip turned into a runway evacuation when a Dreamliner was forced to circle back shortly after departure. Smoke trailed from an engine and passengers braced for impact as United Airlines Flight 2127, bound from Los Angeles to Newark, was forced back to where it had left less than an hour earlier. The flight made an emergency landing at about 11:19 a.m. local time after a left engine issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Crews met the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the runway and appeared to hose off its smoking left engine. Aerial footage showed passengers using slides to exit. No injuries required hospitalization, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The FAA issued a ground stop at LAX until 12:30 p.m. United said passengers were bused back to the terminal and added: “We’re working to get our customers to their final destinations.” In comments to local media, passenger Harry Gestetner called it “a surreal feeling to be sprinting away from a flaming plane.” Legendary producer Terry Lewis, who deplaned by stairs, said, “I got to go down the stairs, so mine was really easy.” The FAA investigation is ongoing.