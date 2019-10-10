CHEAT SHEET
LET’S TALK
Drew Barrymore Announces Plans for New Daytime Talk Show on CBS: ‘I’m Truly Thrilled’
Next year, Drew Barrymore will add “talk show host” to her impressive resume with the premiere of a new daytime syndicated talk show for CBS. According to Variety, the seasoned actress shot a pilot in August. The series is set to be launched in the fall of 2020 by CBS Television Stations group on channels including KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and WCBS-TV in New York.
“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” the 44-year-old told Variety. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.” Chief operating and financial officer of CBS Steve LoCascio announced the partnership. “Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air—her show will energize any station’s lineup,” LoCascio said. “We’re looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020.”
Barrymore was in talks to headline a talk show for Warner Bros.’ Telepictures back in 2016, but the deal never materialized. Recently, she produced and starred in Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix, which was cancelled in April after three seasons.