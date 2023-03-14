Drew Barrymore Attacked by ‘Hateful’ Trolls Over Interview With Trans Influencer

Drew Barrymore’s fans are pushing back against transphobic online commenters who came after the actress for hosting trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney on her talk show on Monday.

During Mulvaney’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the influencer discussed documenting her transition on TikTok, saying,“The greatest weapon I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects and really intricate moments of a transition, and try to let everybody in to see that I’m not a monster. I’m not somebody that is anything but trying to be myself and be happy.”

At one point during their conversation, Mulvaney told Barrymore, “It’s interesting because I look at someone like you and I can’t imagine anybody disliking you.”

In response, the host got on her knees and clutched Mulvaney’s hands as she told her, “Oh, please. Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself.”

After that clip hit the internet, it didn’t take long before transphobic detractors labeled the interview “disturbing” and “bizarre,” and predictably misgendered Mulvaney.

“Imagine being so hateful that you critique Drew for recognizing Dylan’s humanity,” journalist Alex Berg tweeted in response to the vitriol. “It’s a horrifying reflection of this moment when unprecedented policies are targeting trans people along with rhetoric calling for their eradication.”

Another person added, “Sees why Drew Barrymore is trending this morning. Oh, just a lot of bigots losing their shit.”