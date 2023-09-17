Drew Barrymore Retreats, Postpones Talk Show Return Until Strike Ends
ABOUT FACE
Drew Barrymore reversed course on Sunday, announcing on social media that her daytime talk show will not be returning to the air until after the WGA strike is resolved. “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.” The actress and host received a barrage of backlash for her decision to break the strike, including from her own co-head writer Cristina Kinon, who told The Daily Beast last week that she “would love to see the show stand in solidarity with us, and it’s not too late.”