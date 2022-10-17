Drew Barrymore on Riding Solo for 8 Years: ‘I’m Not a Person Who Needs Sex’
FREE WOMAN
Drew Barrymore wants it on the record: she does not hate sex! Instead, the 47-year-old took to her blog Sunday to elaborate on her personal choices, which include a long bout of celibacy after her split from husband Will Kopelman in 2016. After an exploitative childhood, and an early entrance into Hollywood followed by a party lifestyle, it was through teaching her young daughters Olive and Frankie how to love themselves that the Never Been Kissed star said she has “finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing.” She said she has “not been able to have an intimate relationship” since Kopelman and she’s in no hurry. “I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level,” she wrote. “I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!” Barrymore previously said she can go “years” without sex.