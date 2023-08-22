Drew Barrymore Whisked Off Panel Stage After Unnerving Fan Encounter
SCARY
Actress Reneé Rapp rushed Drew Barrymore away from the stage during an interview at the 92Y on Monday, TMZ reports, after a man who called himself “Chad Michael Busto” demanded to meet with her. Barrymore and Rapp were mid-discussion when the man called out from the crowd. As seen in video footage from the event, when Barrymore responded, the man shouted, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” (Representatives for the 92Y did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.) Rapp quickly stood up and walked Barrymore off the stage, placing herself between the talk-show host and the crowd. When the women returned to the stage, Barrymore complimented Rapp’s quick thinking and Rapp praised how quickly Barrymore was willing to return. “Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness—it’s that level of protectiveness,” Barrymore joked. “That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!” According to TMZ, no one filed a formal complaint and Busto was not arrested.