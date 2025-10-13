Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Husband Comedian Tom Green Remarries

Cheat Sheet
1
Nancy Meyers Breaks Silence on Death of Muse Diane Keaton
GRAB A TISSUE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 10.13.25 6:33PM EDT 
Nancy Meyers and Diane Keaton
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WGAW

Filmmaker and romantic comedy pioneer Nancy Meyers broke her silence following the death of her frequent collaborator Diane Keaton, who died on Saturday at the age of 79. “Knowing her and working with her changed my life,” Meyers wrote in an Instagram tribute to the Oscar-winning Annie Hall star. “As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years—at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences.” Meyers also noted how huge a loss Keaton’s death is to Hollywood at large. “As a movie lover, I’m with you all—we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.” Meyers first worked with Keaton on 1987’s Baby Boom. The duo partnered up three more times over the next two decades, including for 1991’s Father of the Bride and its 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II. Something’s Gotta Give, the 2003 hit film that earned Keaton her fourth Best Actress Oscar nomination, brought their partnership into the 21st century. “She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star,” Meyers continued. “Thank you Di. I’ll miss you forever.”

2
Rock Legend Sets Record Straight on Bad Bunny Super Bowl Drama
NO BAD-BUNNY-BLOOD
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 5:24PM EDT 
Carlos Santana and Bad Bunny.
Carlos Santana and Bad Bunny. The Daily Beast/Getty

Social media has been buzzing with news that Carlos Santana condemned the NFL’s decision to book Bad Bunny as Super Bowl 2026’s halftime performer, and that he has even offered to take the “I Like It” singer’s place. But the 10-time Grammy winner is setting the record straight and slamming such claims. The legendary guitarist issued a statement blaming the “totally false” story on “internet trolls.” “I congratulate and celebrate Bad Bunny’s success and his position right now with the world and with the Super Bowl,” Santana said, adding that he feels a kinship with the 31-year-old, “because we are here to utilize art to complement and bring the world closer to harmony and oneness.” MAGA leaders grew angry following the announcement of Bad Bunny as Super Bowl LX’s headliner, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem threatening that “We’ll be all over that place” and warning would-be attendees: “You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen.” While Santana didn’t address the political backlash specifically, he did comment on today’s climate: “We’re living in a time of fear, division, separation, superiority and inferiority,” said the 78-year-old. “Fear is the flavor right now. Fear is what motivates ignorant people to put words in my mouth—saying that I didn’t want Bad Bunny to be represented at the Super Bowl. I never said that, nor would I ever.” Santana also denied claims that he has been petitioning to replace the rapper: “Just to be clear, my heart is in total harmony with Bad Bunny.”

3

Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Husband Comedian Tom Green Remarries

WEDDING BELLS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 5:15PM EDT 
Tom Green, Drew Barrymore, and Amanda Nelson.
Tom Green, Drew Barrymore, and Amanda Nelson. The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram

Comedian Tom Green revealed on Instagram that he tied the knot on Saturday. “It was an incredible day filled with love, laughter, and celebration,” Green, 54, captioned the post. “Thank you to all of our family and friends who were there to share in this special moment with us. We will never forget it.” Famous friends of Green’s—like Tony Hawk, Criss Angel and Pauly Shore—flooded the comment section, gushing their congratulations. Although it’s unclear how long Green and partner Amanda Nelson have been together, the actor previously announced their engagement via Instagram Threads in December 2024. Decades before their engagement, however, Green was married to Drew Barrymore from July 2001 to October 2002 after working together on Charlie’s Angels. After the pair decided to divorce, Green said Barrymore “is a wonderful woman” and wished her happiness. “I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out,” he said in a statement at the time. He later appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 where the exes were friendly while reminiscing on their time together.

4
Keira Knightley Grilled About J.K. Rowling After Joining Project
PICKING SIDES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 10.13.25 5:45PM EDT 
Keira Knightley
Dave Benett/Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Ge

Keira Knightley was in the hot seat when she was asked about her decision to work on a Harry Potter project. Knightley, while promoting her new Netflix film The Woman in Cabin 10, was previously announced as the voice of Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. The actress was asked by Decider if she was cognizant of the fan boycott of the series in response to J.K. Rowling’s crusade against trans people. “I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry,” she said. “You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect.” Knightley has maintained an apolitical public identity since she rose to fame in the early 2000s, but Rowling’s conspicuous railing against the population has made her a point of contention even for the most impartial celebrities.

5
Eminem’s Oldest Daughter Is Expecting Her First Baby
SLIM SHADY GRANDBABY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 3:00PM EDT 
Eminem, Matt Moeller, and Alaina Marie Scott.
Eminem, Matt Moeller, and Alaina Marie Scott. Getty/Instagram

Eminem’s oldest daughter Alaina Marie Scott announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband. The 32-year-old, who tied the knot with her husband Matt Moeller two years ago, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. “THE BEST OF YOU + ME. For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,“ she captioned the post. She added that she has ”never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long." Alaina was born to Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem’s ex, Kim Scott. However, Eminem adopted her, telling Rolling Stone in 2004, that he “has full custody of my niece.” He also revealed that Alaina had “been a part of my life ever since she was born” and “she’d live with us wherever we was at.” This will be Eminem’s second grandchild as his other daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, gave birth to a son in March.

6
LendingTree CEO, 55, Dies in ATV Accident
TRAGIC LOSS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 2:15PM EDT 
ST HELENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: In this image released on June 12, CEO and Founder of Lendingtree Doug Lebda speaks at Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot at The Culinary Institute of America in St Helena, California.
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Doug Lebda, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of online loan marketplace LendingTree died on Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle accident. His wife, Megan Lebda, said in a statement after his death that “His energy was magnetic, his smile contagious, and his presence was a source of comfort and inspiration.” Doug Lebda, who was 55 when he died, founded LendingTree in 1996 and co-founded financial-services platform Tykoon in 2010. Following his death, the company named Chief Operating Officer Scott Peyree as the new CEO. The Board of Directors released a statement, detailing how “deeply saddened” they are by Lebda’s death. “Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers.” Peyree said the news was “devastating,” but he looks “forward to leading our team and continuing our shared vision with Doug into the future.”

7
Apple TV+ Becomes Latest Streaming Giant to Softly Rebrand
THE APPLE DIDN'T FALL FAR
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 1:29PM EDT 
Paris, France - Nov 16, 2018: View from above at new black Apple TV 4K media streaming by Apple Computers against yellow background - tilt-shift lens used
Adrian Hancu/Getty Images

Apple TV+ has quietly launched a rebrand. The company announced Monday “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.” That line, however, was the only reference to the name change and came in the last paragraph of a press release regarding the global streaming debut of Apple Original Films’ movie “F1.” Instead, the press release mainly focused on the success of “F1″ and future plans for the film. After quotes from the producer, box office and ratings statistics, a recap of the film, credits to all those involved, and even facts about the success of songs on the film’s soundtrack, the tech giant finally revealed they are no longer Apple TV+. Apple did not respond immediately to request for comment. The move comes just months after streaming competitor HBO Max decided to change its name back to its original after going by just “Max” for about two years.

8
Gorilla Shatters Zoo Enclosure Glass After Charging at It
DON'T TAP THE GLASS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.13.25 1:16PM EDT 
Published 10.13.25 1:13PM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 23: Gorillas on December 23, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Santi Visalli/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 23: Gorillas on December 23, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Santi Visalli/Getty Images) Santi Visalli/Santi Visalli

A gorilla at the San Diego Zoo terrified visitors by charging at the protective glass surrounding its enclosure so hard that it caused the glass to crack. The incident occurred on Saturday when a 10-year-old western lowland gorilla named Denny launched himself at the tempered glass while playing with another gorilla, breaking through one of the three layers that separate the animals from visitors. “We were looking down at our cell phones and didn’t notice that he had taken a running start, jumped and launched into the glass. He hit it with his elbow or forearm, like right in the glass directly in front of my face,” said Katya Sutil, who was visiting the zoo for her birthday. “When it hit in front me, I was so jolted I fell back a few feet. When I looked up to see what had happened, I saw the gorilla staring directly at me, making eye contact with me, and then a giant crack… 6 feet. It was pretty big.” The zoo confirmed that neither of the gorillas were hurt during the incident. “Denny was not injured,” they wrote in a statement. “Both gorillas will be cared for behind the scenes until the panel has been replaced.”

9
Mark Wahlberg Was ‘Hell’ to Interview, TV Show Host Says
UNCHARTED BEHAVIOR
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 12:45PM EDT 
BROADCAST DATE FRIDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2013 Mark Wahlberg during a recording of the Graham Norton Show, at the London Studios, in central London.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Graham Norton said it was “hell” to interview Mark Wahlberg when The Departed actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2013. “Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn’t seem drunk,” Norton said at the 2025 Henley Literary Festival on Friday, according to The Independent. “He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold – and it was hell.” Norton insinuated that Wahlberg may have drank too much before arriving on set, leading the actor to cause chaos while filming. “You tried to tell a story, he’d just interrupt,” Norton explained, noting that at one point, Michael Fassbender was finally getting to his story’s anecdote without interruption. “I thought: this one is going well—I wonder why, and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep. So yeah, we don’t encourage [drinking].” Although Wahlberg’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to request for comment from the Daily Beast, Wahlberg explained his appearance to Digital Spy in 2013, saying he “tried to do a bit, and some people took it a little too seriously.”

10
Trump Lobs Insults at ‘Nasty’ Little Marco
BACKHANDED COMPLIMENT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.13.25 9:49AM EDT 
Published 10.13.25 9:42AM EDT 
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is recognized by President Donald Trump as he speaks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.
Evan Vucci/Getty Images

Donald Trump couldn’t resist revisiting his old feud with Marco Rubio while thanking him for helping broker the Gaza ceasefire—joking about his past “nastiness” toward him before declaring Rubio the greatest Secretary of State in U.S. history. “We had some unbelievably good people working on this, then you’re going to add a man named Marco Rubio, who is also here,” Trump told a crowd Monday in Jerusalem. “I have a prediction that Marco will go down, I mean this, as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States,” he added. “He, and I, you know, we really fought it out,” said Trump, referencing the bitter primary battle between them in 2016 in which Rubio called the president “a con artist,” an “embarrassment” to Republicans, and the “most vulgar person” he’d ever met. “He was tough. He was nasty. Who the hell thought this would ever happen, right Mark?” Trump quipped as he thanked him for his services. “He was always smart and sharp and people respect him. We then have somebody who’s young, but an unbelievable leader. I saw it a long time ago and he’s turned out to be even better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

