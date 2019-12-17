Drew Brees Breaks NFL Record for All-Time Passing Touchdowns
Drew Brees made history Monday night, breaking the all-time National Football League record for touchdown passes. The New Orleans Saints quarterback came into the game against the Indianapolis Colts knowing he’d have to complete three to break Peyton Manning’s record. He did just that—Brees connected on two touchdowns in the second quarter to tie the record, then got the record-breaker in the third quarter. He now has a career total of 540 passing touchdowns. “It was special. Everything about tonight,” Brees told CNN. “We’re playing the Colts, a team that we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago. The whole Super Bowl 44 team was back for the 10th anniversary, and obviously national television. It just makes you shake your head. It kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I would have the chance to be a part of something like this.” The Saints won the game 34-7.