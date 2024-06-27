Drew Carey: ‘Price Is Right’ Contestants Often High or Tripping on Shrooms
‘TOTALLY TRIPPED’
Drew Carey is just fine with his contestants needing some synthetic courage. To bring the over the top energy needed to make a The Price Is Right episode, Carey shared in a new interview with TV Insider, that contestants are often high or drunk on the long-running game show. “They’ll have a gummy, or I’ll smell alcohol on their breath,” he told the site. “Not unusual. There was a guy here that was tripping on mushrooms.” Carey said he didn’t know the contestant was high at the time, though he may have had an inkling when the guy claimed to be a “skateboarding rabbi” on air. He’d find out later that the contestant had told mutual friends he took shrooms because he didn’t think he’d get picked to “come on down!” Carey said “he totally tripped,” but “it happens here all the time.”