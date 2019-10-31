CHEAT SHEET
‘THAT WAS FUN’
Drew Magary Resigns From Deadspin, Adding to Mass Exodus
Drew Magary, the biggest-name writer at the Gawker-launched sports site Deadspin, announced his resignation Thursday morning, adding to the mass exodus from the site in protest at editorial interference from its new owners. Deadspin staff resigned en masse Wednesday after new parent company G/O Media ordered that the site would no longer cover topics unrelated to sports. Magary wrote Thursday: “I resigned from Deadspin this morning. That was a fun time you and me had there all those years, wasn't it? Let's do it again sometime.” In the spirit of the season, he went on to add: “Also, Happy Halloween. All my love to you spooky dickheads.” Earlier this year, Magary wrote about his experience of suffering a brain hemorrhage. He explained that his co-workers at Deadspin “quite literally saved my life” after he collapsed in a hallway at staff karaoke night and fractured his skull. “I injured my brain and it felt like I injured every single part of my body,” he wrote. “So love your brain and use it to love others.” Magary is best known for his brutal annual takedown of the items in the holiday Williams-Sonoma catalog.