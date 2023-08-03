Drexel Basketball Player Found Dead in Campus Apartment
Drexel University basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday, school officials said. Butler, a rising junior in the College of Engineering, played forward for the Dragons. “On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends, and teammates,” the university said in a statement. “In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community.” Butler’s cause of death remains unclear, but police told The Daily Beast that his death is not currently being investigated as criminal. He’s survived by his parents and two sisters, who also play college basketball.