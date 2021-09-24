After a century, historic Irish whiskey Limavady is making a leap back into the market.

The brand, which began making whisky in 1750 and was around until 1910, was just relaunched by distiller Darry McNally. He’s a direct descendant of the 18th century distillers. His first product is a single barrel, single malt Irish whiskey finished in a PX sherry cask, which is now available in select cities across the U.S.

Limavady comes from the Gaelic “Leim an Mhadaidh” (the leap of the dog), which is a story about an Irish wolf hound that leaped across the River Roe to warn its master about an enemy ambush. Limavady is celebrating its namesake with an exciting trade contest: #DrinkingWithDogs.

Bartenders across the country can participate in the #DrinkingWithDogs Instagram contest by posting a picture of their four-legged friend having a Limavady moment for the chance to win monthly prizes, including dog grooming or training, plus a pack of Limavady merchandise.

Check out a few bartenders’ posts with their dogs – like Veronica Correa and her playful pooch, Pamela Wiznitzer with her pup Turmeric, Chris Amirault and his dog Vinny, Morgan Robinson and Ranger, and Briana Volk with her two pups.

Enter today by following @limavadyirishwhiskey and tag each post with @limavadyirishwhiskey and #DrinkingWithDogs on Instagram. Winning bartenders will be selected every month through the end of the year. Cheers and good luck!

Please Drink Responsibly