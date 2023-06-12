Driver Arrested After Bus Crash Kills 10 Wedding Guests
‘TERRIBLE LOSS’
A bus driver in Australia has been arrested following a crash that left 10 wedding guests dead on Sunday night, according to reports. The disaster at a traffic circle near the town of Greta, 112 miles northwest of Sydney, was described by police as the worst bus crash in the country for nearly 30 years. Another 25 passengers on board the bus were injured when it left the road and flipped over. The bride and groom were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to Australia’s ABC News. The 58-year-old driver was taken to hospital for drug testing and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, police said. “For a joyous day like that in a beautiful place to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.