Driver Arrested After Car Crashes Into White House Security Gate
A person has been taken into custody after a vehicle was driven into a section of the White House perimeter. Secret Service officers said the suspect, who has not been named, rammed into the estate’s vehicle gate near the corner of 17th and E Streets. No motive has been made public, nor have any further details about the incident been released. In a post on X, the Secret Service said, “An individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St, NW, in Washington, D.C. The individual was arrested [and] the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe. Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing.” The incident happened at about 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday. Images show a dark grey vehicle with two of its doors open being inspected by a bomb disposal robot. 7News DC reported that the Secret Service said, ”The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe. Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation.”