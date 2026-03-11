Driver Arrested After Van Sparks White House Panic
An unidentified driver has been arrested after a van drove through a security barricade at the White House. The incident occurred around 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the gate at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There have been no reported injuries, and the driver was detained at the scene by the Secret Service. Police have also temporarily shut down several streets near the White House while they conduct an investigation that is still in its early stages. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the streets reopen. It is unclear if the incident is being treated as a deliberate attack or an accident. It comes as security has been stepped up at important locations nationwide amid the war in Iran. In October 2025, a person was also taken into custody after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House. There was no indication that the driver was trying to attack the White House or those on the grounds.