Driver Arrested After Car Smashes Into White House Gate: Secret Service

The collision took place around 6 p.m. and required “no protective interest,” according to authorities.

A person was taken into custody after a vehicle collided with an exterior gate at the White House Complex, the U.S. Secret Service said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. It required “no protective interest,” according to Reuters.

The “cause and manner” of the incident remains under investigation, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

President Joe Biden was not in residence at the time of the collision.

He was traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Dallas, Texas on Monday afternoon, according to his schedule.

The crash caused traffic delays at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

