Driver Dead After Jet Truck EXPLODES at Michigan Air Show
INFERNO
The fiery explosion of a truck holding jet fuel at a Michigan air show killed the driver Saturday afternoon, local authorities say. Video from the incident show flames shooting into the sky as the truck exploded around 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show. Another vehicle appeared to flip and briefly catch fire after the explosion, but no additional injuries have been reported beyond the death. Fox 17, who had a reporter at the festival, said the explosion happened during a pyrotechnic portion of the show while two planes raced above. Local authorities haven’t said what caused the explosion, nor have they identified the person engulfed in the flames. A pastor reportedly spoke on an intercom after the incident to pray with the likely stunned attendees. The show was temporarily suspended, but—believe it or not—is expected to continue Saturday evening and Sunday.