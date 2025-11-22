Driver Dies in Fiery Tesla Crash

‘ShamWow!’ Guy Launches Congressional Run
The infomercial pitchman behind “ShamWow!” is officially running for Congress. Filings released Friday show that 61-year-old Vince Offer, who also goes by Offer Vince Shlomi, has registered to run in the Republican primary for Texas’ 31st District—using his famous nickname on the paperwork. The man behind promoting absorbent towels will be running as a Republican against Congressman John Carter, 81, who has served in office since 2003. Beyond the “ShamWow!” towels, Offer is also the commercial face of the “Slap Chop” kitchen gadget, the “Schticky” lint roller, a liquid cleaner called “InVinceable,” and another kitchen tool called the “Crank Chop.” He also directed and starred in the 1999 film The Underground Comedy Movie, which holds a “rotten” score of 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. He was arrested in 2009 in Miami for allegedly beating up a prostitute who tried to bite out his tongue, but prosecutors did not press charges. Offer revealed his approach to advertising his products in an interview with CNBC, saying, “I’ve been to those flea markets, and nice doesn’t get people to stop. People stop when you are aggressive and when you bring them in.” Offer is among nine Republicans vying to unseat Carter.