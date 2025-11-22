Driver Dies in Fiery Tesla Crash

Cheat Sheet
1
‘ShamWow!’ Guy Launches Congressional Run
WOW!
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.23.25 10:24AM EST 
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Vince Shlomi, "The Shamwow Guy" attends the exclusive opening of the Renaissance New York Hotel 57 on September 17, 2009 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Alison Brod PR

The infomercial pitchman behind “ShamWow!” is officially running for Congress. Filings released Friday show that 61-year-old Vince Offer, who also goes by Offer Vince Shlomi, has registered to run in the Republican primary for Texas’ 31st District—using his famous nickname on the paperwork. The man behind promoting absorbent towels will be running as a Republican against Congressman John Carter, 81, who has served in office since 2003. Beyond the “ShamWow!” towels, Offer is also the commercial face of the “Slap Chop” kitchen gadget, the “Schticky” lint roller, a liquid cleaner called “InVinceable,” and another kitchen tool called the “Crank Chop.” He also directed and starred in the 1999 film The Underground Comedy Movie, which holds a “rotten” score of 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. He was arrested in 2009 in Miami for allegedly beating up a prostitute who tried to bite out his tongue, but prosecutors did not press charges. Offer revealed his approach to advertising his products in an interview with CNBC, saying, “I’ve been to those flea markets, and nice doesn’t get people to stop. People stop when you are aggressive and when you bring them in.” Offer is among nine Republicans vying to unseat Carter.

2
Iconic Drummer Dies at 69
💔
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.22.25 7:08PM EST 
Jellybean Johnson
CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 22: Drummer Jellybean Johnson of Morris Day & The Time performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 22, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Drummer and producer Jellybean Johnson died suddenly on Friday evening. He was 69. Johnson, whose real name was Garry George Johnson, was best known as the drummer for The Time, but also worked as a producer with artists like Janet Jackson and New Edition. Musician Sheila E. mourned Johnson’s death on Facebook, writing, “With a heavy heart💔💔💔 my dear friend Jellybean passed away a couple of hours ago. We are devastated by this news. 💔💔💔” Susannah Melvoin, vocalist for The Family, of which Johnson was also a member, posted a tribute to Instagram, writing, “I’m absolutely heartbroken! My beautiful brother Jellybean Johnson has passed. This band was and is the kind of Family that believed we all rightfully belonged together in love, music and kindness. Jellybean was the master of loving you like no brother could!” Johnson, who moved to Minneapolis as a child, was recruited to play drums for The Time by Prince, and played a crucial role in the development of the Minneapolis Sound. He would later establish the Minneapolis Sound Museum in 2022.

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale Dropped Early—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone
BLACK FRIDAY 2025
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 11.20.25 11:39PM EST 
Lululemon Black Friday Sale 2024
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s finally here: Lululemon’s Black Friday event 2025 is officially here (and, for the first time, it dropped early!), and we think it’s one of the best sales the brand has ever had—yes, really. Aside from its ‘We Made Too Much Section,’ Lululemon doesn’t really offer sales or discounts, so if you’re a fan of the brand, this is your best chance to score up to 50 percent off women’s and men’s apparel and accessories.

Shop Women’s Cyber Monday
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Cyber Monday
Shop At Lululemon

The Lululemon early Black Friday sale includes hundreds of items marked down from 20 to 50 percent off, including steeply discounted Wunder Under and Align leggings (two of the brand’s bestsellers), men’s running shorts, chic bomber jackets, and so much more. Of course, because Lululemon rarely goes on sale, stock tends to run out quickly, so we suggest acting fast. Take advantage of Lululemon’s Black Friday markdowns now.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

3

Driver Dies in Fiery Tesla Crash

TRAGIC
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.25 6:12PM EST 
Tesla dealership
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A Tesla driver died in Buckeye, Arizona, after their electric vehicle crashed and caught fire, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. The unknown Tesla model crashed at an intersection around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the outlet. The driver, who died at the scene, was the only person inside the vehicle. A hazmat crew was required to extinguish the lithium battery blaze. These fires, caused by a chemical reaction called thermal runaway, are known to be difficult to put out. It remains unclear how the accident occurred. Back in August, Elon Musk’s company settled a $329 million lawsuit over a 2019 fatal crash, in which its self-driving software was partially blamed. In September, Tesla settled two more lawsuits where the vehicles’ Autopilot was again indicated to be at fault in two fatal 2019 accidents. Tuesday’s crash further impacts the electric car firm’s safety record, which a study found had the highest fatal crash rate among any other car brand between 2017 and 2022.

4
Internationally Renowned Italian Singer Dead at 91
WITHOUT END
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.25 3:58PM EST 
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 05: Ornella Vanoni attend "Che Tempo Che Fa" TV Show at Nove Studios on October 05, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Ornella Vanoni, an Italian singer who had international hits like “Senza Fine” and “L’appuntamento,” has died. She was 91. Vanoni, who had a career that spanned seven decades, died of cardiac arrest at her home in Milan, according to Italian outlet La Stampa. The country’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, paid tribute in a Saturday post on X, writing that Vanoni was an “unmistakable voice of our music.” The singer recorded more than 100 albums, selling over 55 million copies—spanning jazz to pop. She shot to fame in 1961 with the hit song “Senza Fine,” made with her former romantic partner, Genovese singer-songwriter Gino Paolo. She was born in Milan in 1937 and started her career as a theater actress, eventually performing on Broadway in 1964. She went on to collaborate with Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, and George Benson. She twice won the prestigious Italian music accolade, the Tenco Award, which made her the only Italian singer to achieve it as a songwriter and the only woman to win it twice. In her later years, she became a popular television guest due to her unpredictability and her “complete indifference to political correctness,” according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to $150 Off the New Oura Ring 4 Ahead of Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY 2025
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 11.21.25 5:54PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 5:52PM EST 
Oura Ring Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Oura Ring.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, Oura Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader range of health and wellness metrics, including dedicated fitness markers like heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more. While other fitness-forward smart rings have launched in recent years, Oura Ring is the OG in the space, and, in my opinion, it’s still the best. The wellness brand recently launched its latest model, the Oura Ring 4, and it’s on sale ahead of Black Friday in all titanium finishes, including gold and rose gold. The latest and most advanced model rarely gets marked down, so if you’ve been debating about the investment, now’s the time.

Oura Ring 4
Down from $450+
See At Oura Ring

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you’re unfamiliar with Oura rings’ technology, there are a few key factors that make the leading smart ring more appealing than wrist wearables. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger, offering a sleeker and discreet profile. More importantly, rings also tend to fit better, which can yield potentially more accurate health readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other part of the body; it directly measures the arteries in your fingers, just like doctors do. If you’ve been looking to ditch your wrist tracker for something more stylish (or are after a thoughtful gift for the fitness junkie on your list), this early Oura Ring Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to invest.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

5
Lawsuit Alleges Meta ‘Lied To Congress’ About Harms To Kids
NEW SUIT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.25 3:47PM EST 
Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
Pool/Getty Images

Instagram’s former head of safety and well-being alleged in newly unsealed testimony that Meta had a lax policy for banning accounts that engage in “trafficking of humans for sex.” Vaishnavi Jayakumar testified that it would take 17 strikes on an account for Meta to delete it. “You could incur 16 violations for prostitution and sexual solicitation, and upon the 17th violation, your account would be suspended,” she reportedly testified, according to Time. She added that “by any measure across the industry, [it was] a very, very high strike threshold.” The lawsuit, filed against Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube, represents more than 1,800 plaintiffs. It was filed in the Northern District of California, and the plaintiffs claim that their allegations align with the company’s internal documentation. The suit also alleges Jayakumar reported the platform not having a simple way to report child sexual abuse content, but it was dismissed as being too difficult to solve. In addition, the suit accuses Meta of having “lied to Congress” in 2020 about their platforms heightening levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness in teen girls, since Meta found conflicting results in a study on users who quit the platforms. Zuckerberg even suggested at one point that “teen time spent be our top goal of 2017,” per a company executive quoted in the brief.

6
‘South Park’ Creators’ Kendrick Lamar Movie Hits Snag
INDEFINITELY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.22.25 1:38PM EST 
Published 11.22.25 1:34PM EST 
KENDRICK_BABY_mtq44b
Frazer Harrison/Getty

A live-action comedy from rapper Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone no longer has a release date. The untitled feature, which Paramount previously delayed to next year, is now facing an indefinite delay as the trio continues work on it. “It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” wrote Parker and Stone’s production company, Park County, in a joint statement with Lamar’s company, PGLang. Music video director Dave Free is also a producer on the film with PGLang. The project was first announced in 2024 with a July 4, 2025, release—landing right on Independence Day. However, three months later, the studio delayed it to March 20, 2026. The film is being written by comedian Vernon Chatman, who has written several episodes of South Park. No cast members or plot details have been released. The Parker and Stone hit show is in the midst of releasing its 28th season, while Lamar earlier this month scored nine Grammy nominations.

7
Liz Hurley’s Son Makes Rare Comment About Her New Love
‘STARTLINGLY UNTRUE’
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.25 8:07PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley attend The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign Pink Ribbon Dinner at NIJ on October 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Este Lauder Companies' UK&I Breast Cancer Campaign)
Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian slammed “startlingly untrue” rumors after the Daily Mail reported a rift had developed between him and his mother since she began dating Billy Ray Cyrus in April. The 23-year-old model clarified that he “adores” Cyrus in an Instagram story shared on Friday, writing, “I’ve been in the public eye since the day I was born and rarely comment on anything written about me or my family, but recent stories are so startlingly untrue that I want to offer a little clarity.” He continued, “For the record: I adore @billraycycrus and think he’s one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met,” adding, “I love seeing my mom so happy.” Elizabeth Hurley and Cyrus both reposted the story, with Cyrus writing “Love you D Man.” Damian added in the Instagram story, “I have a very modern family—from my cherished father Arun, to my wonderful step siblings,” tagging Brooke, Summer, and Jackson Warne. Elizabeth was engaged to cricketer Shane Warne from 2011 to 2013, and the pair remained close friends until he died of a heart attack in 2022.

Billy Ray Cyrus reposting Damian Hurley's Instagram story
The 23-year-old model clarified that he “adores” Cyrus in an Instagram story shared on Friday. Instagram
8
Bruce Willis’ Daughter Gives Sad Update on Father’s Decline
SPARKS OF LOVE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.25 1:24PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 1:18PM EST 
Rumer Willis, the daughter of famous actor Bruce Willis, revealed that her dad can't always recognize her.
Anadolu/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer has revealed that her father is not always able to recognize her, because of the effects of dementia. Rumer, 37, his oldest child with first wife Demi Moore, said during a Q&A on Instagram, “I’m so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, he can feel the love I’ve given him and I can feel it back from him.” She added that she can “still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I’m giving.” Her Die Hard star father was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. In February of the following year, his family shared that his diagnosis had advanced to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD. Rumer Willis told her followers it is “hard” to provide updates on her father’s health because “anybody with FTD is not doing great.” For someone with FTD, “he’s doing okay.” Representatives for Rumer Willis did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment. The actor’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, 47, told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer in August that she knows he still recognizes her and his five daughters—two with her and three with Moore—because “he lights up” around them. Heming Willis said she doesn’t need her husband to understand she’s his wife, she just wants to feel she has “a connection with him.”

Shop with Scouted

Black Friday Came Early: Score Up to 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Published 11.03.25 2:47PM EST 
The We-Vibe Sync O sex toy being held up between a person's thumb and pointer finger.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
40% off
See At Lovehoney

Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

9
North Korean Soccer Players Turn International Match Into Punch-Up
CRY FOUL
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.25 4:30PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 4:27PM EST 

An international soccer match went wildly off the rails before it even began when North Korean players punched their Japanese rivals instead of fist-bumping. Video footage of the game between the two countries’ most-talented under-17 players showed the reclusive dictatorship’s players turning the fist bumps into forceful punches—leaving the Japanese Football Association asking for an investigation, Japanese outlet Chunichi reported. The confrontation took place as the two played at an international tournament in Qatar, with the winner of the game going through to a quarter-final round. Despite the violence, North Korea lost 5-4, and Japan then went on to lose 1-0 to Austria. North Korean adult soccer players have been aggressive before, including in a 2019 World Cup qualifier match against South Korea. Choi Young-il, the vice president of the Korea Football Association, described the match, which ended in a draw, as being “like war.” Their players are only allowed to leave Kim Jong-Un’s dictatorship under close supervision, and under intense pressure to win. In 2010, the World Cup team and its manager were publicly lambasted for six hours on stage after being knocked out of the tournament. Newsweek reported that the manager was forced to work construction after the defeat.

10
Study Reveals How Much Trump Tariffs Will Hit Christmas
STOCKING SUCKERS
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 5:02PM EST 
WATERLOO, IOWA - DECEMBER 19: Gifts wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper featuring the likeness of Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump sit on the stage during a rally hosted by the former president on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Americans can thank Trump’s tariffs for Christmas being a lot more expensive this year. A study by LendingTree applied Trump’s tariffs to 2024’s Christmas shopping data and found that had the tariffs been in place last year, the average American would have spent an additional $132 on Christmas gifts, on top of the average $902 each the National Retail Federation found shoppers spent. “We estimate consumers and retailers would have faced an extra $40.6 billion burden from gift purchases,“ said the study. ”Consumers would have shouldered an estimated $28.6 billion, while retailers would have absorbed $12.0 billion." The numbers are particularly troubling for Americans looking to buy electronics and clothing this holiday season, two of the most popular—and most imported—categories of goods. The study finds that with tariffs, the average American consumer would have spent $186 more on electronics and $82 more on clothing in 2024. Trump’s tariffs are currently still in place but the Supreme Court is preparing to rule on whether they can be legally imposed, in a case which could derail his economic agenda.

