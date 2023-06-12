Driver ID’d as Human Remains Are Found at Philly Overpass Collapse

Read it at 6ABC News
The remains of at least one person were found in the wreckage of a highway overpass collapse in Pennsylvania Monday, reports said. Though the identity of the remains is still unknown, 6ABC News in Philadelphia confirmed that the driver of a tanker truck carrying petroleum products that crashed and caught fire at the scene remains unaccounted for. Sources identified the driver to 6ABC as Nathaniel Moody, and said he was an experienced driver. The Interstate 95 overpass collapsed shortly after the crash, and will likely be closed for “months,” according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.