CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Driver ID’d as Human Remains Are Found at Philly Overpass Collapse

    TRAGIC DISCOVERY

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    A view of the aftermath of the collapse of a part of I-95 highway after a fuel tanker exploded beneath it, in Philadelphia

    Courtesy of Billy Kyle/via REUTERS

    The remains of at least one person were found in the wreckage of a highway overpass collapse in Pennsylvania Monday, reports said. Though the identity of the remains is still unknown, 6ABC News in Philadelphia confirmed that the driver of a tanker truck carrying petroleum products that crashed and caught fire at the scene remains unaccounted for. Sources identified the driver to 6ABC as Nathaniel Moody, and said he was an experienced driver. The Interstate 95 overpass collapsed shortly after the crash, and will likely be closed for “months,” according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

    Read it at 6ABC News