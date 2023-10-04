Driver of Venice Bus May Have Fallen Ill Before Deadly Crash, Officials Say

Read it at Reuters
Authorities are investigating a deadly bus crash that took the lives of 21 people Tuesday evening outside of Venice, Italy, under the presumption that “the driver may have fallen ill,” according to the regional president. Luca Zaia, who oversees the Veneto region, made the announcement during a radio interview Wednesday, during which he asked for a “360-degree investigation.” The bus was ferrying tourists at the time of the crash, with most of those killed being Ukrainian and Romanian citizens. The driver was also killed, alongside several children, Reuters reported. At least 15 others were injured in the crash.