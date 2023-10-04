CHEAT SHEET
    Driver of Venice Bus May Have Fallen Ill Before Deadly Crash, Officials Say

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    The scene of a deadly bus crash near Venice, Italy

    Authorities are investigating a deadly bus crash that took the lives of 21 people Tuesday evening outside of Venice, Italy, under the presumption that “the driver may have fallen ill,” according to the regional president. Luca Zaia, who oversees the Veneto region, made the announcement during a radio interview Wednesday, during which he asked for a “360-degree investigation.” The bus was ferrying tourists at the time of the crash, with most of those killed being Ukrainian and Romanian citizens. The driver was also killed, alongside several children, Reuters reported. At least 15 others were injured in the crash.

