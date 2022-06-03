Driver Killed and Two Reuters Journalists Wounded in Ukraine Attack
WAR CASUALTIES
Two Reuters journalists were lightly wounded and their driver was killed Friday when they were attacked in eastern Ukraine, Reuters said in a statement. Photographer Alexander Ermochenko and cameraman Pavel Klimov were traveling to Severodonetsk when they came under fire. The vehicle and the driver were both provided to the journalists by Russian-backed separatists and Reuters said they had not yet been able to identify the driver. “Reuters extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the driver for their loss,” the agency said in the statement. The journalists were taken to a hospital in Rubizhne, where Ermochenko was treated for a shrapnel wound and Klimov was treated for an arm fracture. At least eight journalists have been killed and 14 have been injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders.