Driver Plows Car Into Detroit Airport Terminal in Shocking Video

Airport travelers at Detroit Metro Airport were stunned this week when a car plowed straight into a terminal entrance near a Delta ticket counter. Video captured by bystanders shows a black sedan crashing into the terminal before the driver exited the vehicle, raising his hands and shouting incoherently. The unidentified man, who was wearing a Detroit Lions jersey, was quickly surrounded by law enforcement and TSA officers and taken into custody. “The response was so quick, thank God, with the cops and TSA and everybody,” one witness told the New York Post. Airport officials told WDIV that they were “gathering information” and would provide updates as the investigation continues. Despite the dramatic scene, officials said there were no serious injuries. According to CBS News, six people were evaluated at the scene, but none required hospitalization. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department confirmed that the driver remains in custody and that the cause of the crash remains unknown, according to the outlet.

A man drove a car into the McNamara terminal at Detroit Metro Airport. #Breaking #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/R3DGQdQX6v — RawN€Ws1st (@NewsRaw1st) January 24, 2026

