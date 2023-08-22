Man Arrested After 1-Year-Old Dies in Hot Nebraska Daycare Van
TERRIBLE TRAGEDY
The driver of a Nebraska daycare van, who allegedly left a 1-year-old child inside for hours in the summer heat has been arrested, the Omaha Police Department announced Tuesday. According to an affidavit, Ryan Williams, 62, picked up Ra’Miyah Worthington, two of her siblings, and other children on Monday morning. While most of the kids made it off the van at the Kidz of the Future Child Development Center II, Williams told police he was distracted and forgot to conduct a sweep of the vehicle. An unspecified number of hours later, he found Worthington on the floor and rushed her inside, a police report states. She was declared dead at the Nebraska Medical Center and reportedly had a temperature of 109 degrees upon arrival to the hospital. WOWT reported that the forecast was in the upper 90s on the day of her death, and Worthington’s parents believe she was left in the van for about five hours. Williams faces charges of child abuse by neglect resulting in death. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has also shut down the daycare center.