    Driver Shot in San Francisco After Ramming Chinese Consulate

    ‘WHERE’S THE CCP?’

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    San Francisco Police vehicle is parked on the street near the visa office of the Chinese consulate, where local media has reported a vehicle may have crashed into the building

    Nathan Frandino/Reuters

    A man was shot to death after driving his car into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, according to The San Francisco Standard. A video of the incident shows people running from the scene as the alleged assailant stood next to his blue Honda. According to a witness cited by the the Standard, the unidentified man yelled “Where's the CCP?” while he exited the vehicle, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. A motive for the incident was not immediately clear but in a press conference, police confirmed that when officers arrived, they found the vehicle inside the lobby of the consulate and made contact with the suspect, subsequently ending in a shootout. Despite lifesaving efforts, the suspect was later pronounced deceased at hospital. An investigation is underway.

