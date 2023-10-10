Driver Shot in San Francisco After Ramming Chinese Consulate
‘WHERE’S THE CCP?’
A man was shot to death after driving his car into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, according to The San Francisco Standard. A video of the incident shows people running from the scene as the alleged assailant stood next to his blue Honda. According to a witness cited by the the Standard, the unidentified man yelled “Where's the CCP?” while he exited the vehicle, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. A motive for the incident was not immediately clear but in a press conference, police confirmed that when officers arrived, they found the vehicle inside the lobby of the consulate and made contact with the suspect, subsequently ending in a shootout. Despite lifesaving efforts, the suspect was later pronounced deceased at hospital. An investigation is underway.