Driver Shows Up at California Naval Base With Bomb-Making Materials

A driver found with bomb-making materials forced the shutdown of an entrance to a San Diego naval base Tuesday, authorities told The San Diego Union-Tribune. The driver approached the North Island Naval Air Station entrance in Coronado around 9 a.m. and officials requested to search his car, after which they found loose bomb-making materials. Nothing was assembled and the man, who has not been identified, was taken in for questioning. The main gate remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon and authorities asked people to stay away, according to the base’s Facebook.