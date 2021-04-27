CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Driver Sitting in Starbucks Drive-Thru Killed in L.A. Shooting Rampage
HORRIFIC
Read it at FOX 11
A man was shot dead by cops in Los Angeles on Tuesday after killing two people, injuring one other, and going on a three-house car chase, FOX11 reports. One victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot as he sat in his car at a Starbucks Drive Thru. Another was shot earlier in downtown Los Angeles but is expected to survive. A man driving an SUV was killed in a third shooting, about 20 minutes after the Starbucks shooting. The gunman was reportedly chased for hours on the freeway, finally ending when the a SWAT team boxed in his vehicle. He was declared dead by 5 a.m. but it’s unclear if he was killed by police or himself.