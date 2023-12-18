The driver of a car that struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night was charged Monday morning with driving under the influence and “inattentive driving,” authorities said.

Reporters at the scene captured Biden appearing startled as the collision occurred near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, with reports saying that Secret Service agents rushed to get Biden into another SUV not involved in the crash.

The collision damaged both vehicles but did not injure anyone.

In a statement to CNN, Wilmington police spokesperson David Karas characterized the crash, which happened amid heavy rain, as an “accidental collision.”

“Wilmington Police have determined that this was an accidental collision, and have charged the driver,” Karas said, adding that the suspect is a 46-year-old Wilmington man.

The man wasn’t named in the statement, but The New York Times reported Monday, citing Karas, that the man allegedly behind the wheel is James Cooper.

