Driver Who Smashed Into Russian Embassy Perimeter in Bucharest Dies

Read it at Reuters
A man whose car burst into flames after ramming into the perimeter gate of the Russian embassy at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the Romanian capital of Bucharest has died. First responders on the scene were able to extinguish the substantial flames, but the driver, who has not been identified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear whether the incident was an intentional act of protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine or a tragic accident. Russian embassies across Europe have been targeted since the invasion began.