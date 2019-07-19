CHEAT SHEET
Driverless Bus Collides With Pedestrian in Vienna
A driverless bus run by autonomous vehicle company Navya collided with a 30-year-old woman on Thursday in Vienna. The vehicle was part of a self-driving bus trial that has now been put on hold in the wake of the crash. Navya sent The Verge a message stating that the woman had been wearing headphones and looking at her phone when she was hit while she was crossing the street. She suffered only “minor scratches,” according to Navya, which is keeping its buses in the garage until the incident has been fully investigated. The driverless bus trial has been put on hold until officials figure out who was at fault for the incident.