Drone Army Hired to Scare Away Hundreds of Geese

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, do you ever wish you could hit pause, relax, and feel present? While that button doesn’t exist, Vena comes close. Vena creates wellness products that work for busy lives, empowering you to find your balance. From seltzers to gummies to tinctures, Vena offers a full range of CBD products to delight both beginners and seasoned pros. Plus, it’s running a sitewide sale right now. You can save 40% by using the code SEEYASUMMER at checkout; sale ends on 9/2, so act fast.

Happy Tonix THC Seltzer Original Variety Pack Six cans per pack Buy At Vena $ 30 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The buzz you’ve been waiting for is here. Each can of this seltzer has 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD, just the right amount to have you feeling loose after a day of back-to-back meetings and urgent DMs. The effects kick in quickly but never leave you with a hangover the next morning. Start with the Original Variety Pack to try all of Vena’s bold flavors like grapefruit, black cherry, and passion fruit.

xtra bliss THC Gummies 30 gummies per jar Buy At Vena $ 80 Free Returns | Free Shipping

This is Vena’s most potent gummy with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD; it melts away tension and leaves you in a state of absolute bliss. Infused with an additional 2 mg of CBG to boost mood and relaxation these gummies deliver a dreamy, euphoric experience whenever you need to escape.

Lights Out Sleep Gummies 30 gummies per jar Buy At Vena $ 70 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Lights Out Sleep Gummies live up to their name. Vena crafted a precise blend of sleep-promoting ingredients that support the 5mg of THC and 50mg of CBD, including melatonin and L-Theanine to calm your mind, relax your body, and ease you into deep, restorative sleep.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.