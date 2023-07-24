CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Claims It Downed 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Central Moscow
TENSIONS RISING
Read it at The New York Times
Russian authorities said they had downed two drones in the middle of Moscow Monday morning, blaming Ukrainian forces for the brazen attack. State news agencies reported that debris from the aircraft was discovered just over a mile from the country’s Defence Ministry. Two non-residential buildings were targeted in the strike, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, according to The New York Times. Explosions were heard and smoke rose from a high-rise building just before debris from the drones was discovered, the newspaper reported, though it remains unclear if the incidents are related. At least one major roadway was closed as of Monday morning, though no casualties have been reported.