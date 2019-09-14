CHEAT SHEET

    Drone Strikes Ignite Saudi Oil Plants, Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Claim Responsibility

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Reuters

    Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility for drone attacks that set Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure ablaze on Saturday. Two Aramco plants, including the world’s largest oil processing facility, were set on fire in drone attacks, according to Reuters. Saudi Arabia’s state run media said the fires were brought under control but did not report the extent of the damage to its facilities except to say oil exports were continuing. BBC quoted Yemeni military spokesman Yahya Sarea warning that further attacks could be expected.

    Read it at Reuters