Drone With ‘American Engine’ Crashes Near Moscow: Russian State Media
POINTING FINGERS
A drone allegedly powered by an “American engine” crashed near Moscow, Russian state media reported on Monday. According to RIA Novosti, the unmanned aerial vehicle fell close to Noginsk, about 20 miles outside of the Russian capital. The state media report claimed the device preliminarily “did not carry any ammunition,” while a TASS report quoted a law enforcement source as saying it was “stuffed with explosives.” It’s unclear where the drone was launched from. The Baza Telegram channel claimed the aircraft was discovered by a woman on Sunday morning who had gone into the forest to bury her dead kitten. She reportedly believed it was “someone’s toy” and posted images of the wreck online, prompting a subsequent call to the authorities from someone who had seen it.