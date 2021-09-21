Replace Your Shelf of Skincare Lotions and Serums With This Ingenious Little Device
Not to be Mist
Are you tired of trying to stay committed to your 16-step skincare routine? Droplette has changed the game with its micro-mist infuser that will replace all those bottles of messy serums and lotion. Why is it so effective? Skin is a great barrier, able to block almost everything trying to get in—even water. As a result, most topical skincare treatments are washed away before the most important ingredients can be fully absorbed. The Droplette packs active ingredients like collagen and retinol into a powerful micro-mist that is propelled deep into your skin at a high velocity in order to push more of your skincare’s superstar components past your skin barrier.
Droplette Micro-Infuser
Complete your new skincare regimen with a monthly capsule subscription. You can choose from collagen (great for hydrating skin), retinol (smooths away fine lines and wrinkles), and glycolic acid (clears away imperfections like blemishes).
Capsules (12 Pack)
Capsules (30 Pack)
