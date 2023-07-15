CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dropped iPad May Have Caused Fatal Helicopter Crash: Investigators
TRAGIC
Read it at Vertical
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board found that a wayward iPad may have been to blame for a fatal helicopter crash that killed two people in Idaho last year. Though the NTSB hasn’t released its final report detailing the likely cause, a public docket reveals that damage to an iPad on board may indicate that it fell and got jammed in the aircraft’s pedals just before the deadly crash, Vertical magazine reported. Witnesses filmed the Chinook helicopter as it began to spin out of control before crashing into the Salmon River on July 21, 2022. The helicopter’s pilot and co-pilot on board both died from their injuries.