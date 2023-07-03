CHEAT SHEET
    Madison Carter, the girlfriend of Ryan Mallett, the former New England Patriots who died by drowning last week, shared a heartbreaking message dedicated to Mallett on Facebook on Sunday. “How do I even find the words,” Carter wrote. “I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don’t think I will ever understand why this happened. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried.” Carter had been on vacation with Mallett when the ex-QB passed away while swimming in Destin, Florida. “We were just getting started,” Carter’s post continued. “I’m sure some think we’re crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time. I thought we were crazy at first too. But you helped me understand that when two souls connect the way ours did, love has no set timeline.”

