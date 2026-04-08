Drug Dealers Are Using Trump’s Face to Package Their Cocaine
A federal complaint unsealed in Massachusetts this week offers a vivid look at how President Donald Trump’s war on drugs has affected the people actually moving the product. According to a DEA affidavit in the case, investigators seized about two kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to Worcester County earlier in February, each wrapped in a picture of the president and stamped with the letters “FAFO,” shorthand for “f–k around and find out.” The packages were two of many. Over the course of 18 months, agents listening in on a wiretap claim to have tied more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, along with fentanyl and methamphetamine, to a 12-person ring led by an accused drug trafficker. Trump has repeatedly touted his strikes on alleged narcotrafficking boats in the Caribbean, which legal experts warn may very well amount to violations of international law, as a ringing success in his campaign against the drug trade, even going so far as to tell Fox News he had “knocked out 97 percent of the drugs coming in by water.” The accused drug trafficker and his accomplices are alleged to have made all of their shipments by USPS Priority Mail, which is not known to use boats to transport parcels from Puerto Rico to the mainland.