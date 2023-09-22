Drug Dealer’s Drone Loaded With Opioids, Porn Crashes Into Prison Yard
DELIVERY SERVICE
An Australian drug dealer used a drone to deliver a stash of opioids and a USB stick loaded with pornography to a Brisbane prison yard, only for it to crash. Prison officers found the drone crashed near an exercise yard in April 2022, loaded with 79 strips of the opioid Buprenorphine as well as almost a gram of methamphetamine. Cheyenne Anniki Petryszyn, 27, appeared at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated supply of dangerous drugs in a correctional facility. Her two co-accused also pleaded guilty. Petryszyn, who procured the $75,000 worth of drugs, was on parole at the time for a previous drug-dealing conviction and is also facing an unrelated murder charge. She was returned to jail after her arrest.