DEA Suspends Agent for Joining Crowd Outside Capitol on Jan. 6
Read it at Reuters
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration placed an agent on leave and suspended his security clearance for joining the crowd in front of the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The agent, Mark Ibrahim, did not take part in the attempted insurrection that left five dead, and only stood in the crowd listening to former President Donald Trump’s speech hawking the lie that the election was stolen. The Los Angeles-based agent was off duty but was still carrying his service weapon, according to his lawyer Gretchen Gaspari. He has not been charged with a crime. Gaspari told Reuters, “We’re walking a line between the First Amendment and insurrectionist behavior.”