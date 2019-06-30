Drug Trafficker Who Allegedly Arranged Ortiz Shooting Offered $30K for the Failed Hit

Read it at ESPN
Police say the man who allegedly arranged the shooting that resulted in David Ortiz’s hospitalization was offering to pay up to $30,000 for the failed hit, ESPN reports. Suspected drug trafficker Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez was reportedly targeting Ortiz’s cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting with the Boston Red Sox legend at a bar in the Dominican Republic at the time of the shooting. National Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia said Vasquez had only paid $10,000 so far for the killing, which Vasquez arranged over fears his cousin would tell police he was in the Dominican Republic. Police have arrested 14 people in the case and are still searching for more. Ortiz remains hospitalized in Boston.