Drunk Airline Pilot Removed From Plane Shortly Before Takeoff
Canada’s transport regulator has called for an investigation after an Air India pilot turned up to work under the influence of alcohol shortly before Christmas. The individual failed two breathalyzer tests conducted by Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 23, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The pilot was ordered to leave the aircraft, which was bound for New Delhi. In a letter to Air India, Transport Canada described the incident as a “serious matter” and said authorities are likely to pursue enforcement action, the source said. The airline has been given a Jan. 26 deadline to hand over findings from its investigation into the matter. “The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations,” Air India said in a statement. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.” The airline has faced mounting pressure following the June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.