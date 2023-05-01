Drunk Driver Flashes Fake Ukrainian ‘Boris Johnson’ ID
NICE TRY
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in countless scandals during his three years in office, but he was just implicated in one in the Netherlands that truly was not his fault. When Dutch police in the city of Groningen searched a man’s car after a drunk-driving arrest on Sunday, they found a Ukrainian driver’s license with the ex-PM’s name and likeness on it, all the way down to his characteristic blond mop. The fake ID card displayed Johnson’s real date of birth and claimed to be valid until the year 3000. “Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery,” Groningen police wrote on their Instagram account. The origin of the faux Johnson is unknown, but a correspondent for Dutch broadcaster NOS said the fakes are easy to come by in Ukrainian tourist shops.